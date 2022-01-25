Why SmileDirectClub Stock Exploded Higher on Tuesday

What happened

Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) surged higher on Tuesday, soaring as much as 25.1%. As of 2:50 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 24.6%.

The catalyst that drove the oral healthcare company higher was a strategic shift to cut costs and focus on its most profitable markets.

So what

SmileDirectClub announced that it was taking a number of "strategic actions" to position the company for future growth while improving its business performance. The steps will include job cuts and the exit of certain international markets.

After an extensive evaluation of the company's business opportunities, management has decided to suspend operations in a number of foreign markets. These include Mexico, Spain, Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore, and New Zealand. In conjunction with this move, SmileDirectClub plans to pause entry into any additional international markets while the global economy recovers from the impact of the pandemic. That way, the company is "allocating capital to countries with the greatest potential for near-term profitability."

SmileDirectClub also plans to reduce the size of its workforce, though the company was mum about how many jobs would be cut.

This will result in one-time reorganization costs of roughly $25 million, including lease buyouts, severance payments, and organizational changes. About $3 million of these expenses will be booked in the fourth quarter of 2021, while the remainder will be incurred in 2022. Management expects these changes to reduce costs by roughly $120 million in 2022.

Now what

The pandemic has been a drag on SmileDirectClub's business, as revenue slumped 12% year over year in 2020. There has been a marked improvement during the first nine months of 2021, with revenue up 8.3% compared to the year-ago period. However, the emergence of the omicron variant has once again pressured its performance as revenue slumped 18% in the third quarter.

Investors cheered as SmileDirectClub took steps to turn the tide while also reaffirming its previously issued guidance for full-year 2021 revenue in a range of $630 million to $650 million. This follows a well-received marketing campaign the company unveiled earlier this month.

10 stocks we like better than SmileDirectClub, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SmileDirectClub, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Danny Vena has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.