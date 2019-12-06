Why Smartsheet Stock Surged 20% in November

What happened

Shares of Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) gained 20.4% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

In the year or so since its initial public offering in December 2018, investors have been generally bullish about the software-as-a-service company's long-term growth prospects. The stock is currently up 127% since the IPO. The bounce last month could be attributed to nothing more than a rebound in the shares after their dip during the prior two.

Investors were obviously anticipating a strong third-quarter report, which is for the most part what they got when Smartsheet announced better-than-expected earnings on Wednesday.

SMAR data by YCharts

So what

Here are the highlights of Smartsheet's third quarter:

Revenue rose 53% year over year to $71.5 million, driven by strong growth in subscription revenue and professional services.

It posted a non-GAAP (adjusted) net loss of $17.7 million, worse than the $9.4 million net loss in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at a loss of $0.15, which was $0.03 per share better than analysts' estimates.

The workplace collaboration software specialist continued to win the business of large corporate clients, including U.S. Bank, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, and Rackspace.

Also, in November, Smartsheet was recognized in this year's Microsoft 365 awards for offering the "Most Business or Consumer Value" with its services. It has been a partner of Microsoft Teams, a workplace collaboration tool. Smartsheet also announced a new extension feature for Adobe Creative Cloud.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Management said it expects the company's growth momentum will continue into the fourth quarter and next year. Revenue is expected to increase by 48% to 50% in the fourth quarter, and for 2020, revenue is expected to climb about 52% to a range of $269.4 million to $270.4 million.

Profitability is being held back by sales and marketing expenses, which remain the company's largest category of expenditures. However, management expects the percentage of revenue devoted to marketing to come down in the fourth quarter. The company forecasts an adjusted net loss per share of $0.16 to $0.17 for the fourth quarter, and a net loss per share of $0.53 to $0.52 in 2020.

10 stocks we like better than Smartsheet

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Smartsheet wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Microsoft and Smartsheet. The Motley Fool recommends Adobe Systems and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $85 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.