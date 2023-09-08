News & Insights

Markets
SMAR

Why Smartsheet Stock Popped Today

September 08, 2023 — 03:08 pm EDT

Written by Steve Symington for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) were up 9.4% as of 2 p.m. ET Friday after the work-management software company announced strong fiscal second-quarter 2024 results for the period ended July 31.

Quarterly revenue climbed 26% year over year to $235.6 million, translating to adjusted net income of $22 million, or $0.16 per share. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of only $0.07 per share on revenue of $229.6 million.

So what

CEO Mark Mader said the company easily exceeded all of its guidance, crediting the platform's scalability for driving "strong demand from enterprises looking for solutions to manage their mission-critical work securely and consistently."

Average contract values (ACV) per customer climbed 17% to $8,863, and the number of customers with ACV of at least $100,000 grew 36% to 1,665. Smartsheet's dollar-based net retention rate was a healthy 121%, indicating existing customers spent an average of 21% more on the company's solutions after their first year.

Now what

Looking ahead to the full 2024 fiscal year, Smartsheet now expects revenue of $950 million to $953 million, up 24% at the midpoint and higher than previous guidance of $943 million to $948 million. The company also called for full fiscal-year adjusted net income per share of $0.53 to $0.57, up from its old outlook for a range of $0.37 to $0.44 and above Wall Street's consensus for full-year adjusted earnings of $0.42.

In the end, this was a straightforward beat-and-raise performance from Smartsheet, and the stock is responding in kind.

10 stocks we like better than Smartsheet
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Smartsheet wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 5, 2023

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Smartsheet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMAR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.