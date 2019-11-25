Why Smartsheet Stock Is Up Almost 20% Over The Last Month

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)Â a software as a service (SaaS) company that offers collaboration and work management tools, has seen its stock price rise by about 18% over the last month. While the stock saw a sell-off in September, amid weaker guidance for Q3 2020 (FY ends January 31, 2019), it has recovered over the last month or so, driven partly by positive sentiment post its analyst day conference conducted in early October. The company also continues to post robust top-line growth (projected at 50% for FYâ20). The company is also doing a good job with retaining customers and increasing subscriptions among existing enterprises, with theÂ Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate expanding by 3% to 134% in Q2.

We âstep backâ from these recent swings to review Smartsheet’sÂ performance over the last few years, as a context for what might come next. Our Interactive dashboard, Why Has Smartsheet Stock Rallied Over The Last Month?Â reviews the near term reasons and the big picture.

The context for the last few years:

A closer look At Smartsheet’s Total Revenues over the last few years and the outlook

Total Revenues for Smartsheet substantially increased from $111 Mil in 2018 to $178 Mil in 2019; an increase of 59.7%. This compares with Total Revenues growth ofÂ 66.1% in 2018.Â We expect Total Revenues growth to be 52% in 2020.

A closer look At Smartsheet’s Total ExpensesÂ over the last few years and the outlook

Total Expense for Smartsheet substantially increased from $161 Mil in 2018 to $231 Mil in 2019; an increase of 44.0%. This compares with Total Expense growth ofÂ Â 95.6% in 2018.Â We expect Total Expense growth to be 38% in 2020.

How does Smartsheet’s Revenue Growth compare with rivals?

For more details on howÂ Smartsheet’s Revenue Growth compares with Microsoft and Slack, view our interactive dashboard analysis.

How hasÂ Smartsheet’s EBT trended?

EBT for Smartsheet decreased from -$49.4 Mil in 2018 to -$53.6 Mil in 2019. We expect EBT to stand at -$50 million over 2020.

How has Smartsheet’s Net Income and EPS trended?

For more details on Smartsheet’s Net Income and EPS,Â view our interactive dashboard analysis.

