Why Smart Money Just Bought $1.3B of Altria Stock

This stock may not be part of the most exciting stories in thestock market today both in terms of its business model and price action. While every investor is watching the developments in the artificial intelligence space as closely as ever, the so-called “smart money” is looking elsewhere, this time surrounding the consumer staples sector for its recent picks that could become potential winners.

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NYSE:MO]

With this in mind, a major institutional player acquired shares of Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) in June 2025. Most institutions tend to avoid this company due to its products, which are primarily focused on tobacco. Investor relations usually have a hard time selling this area to the base of capital that is injected into these institutions.

However, in today’s volatile climate born off the trade tariff uncertainty in the S&P 500, focusing on businesses that are less exposed to international supply chains and logistics can make all the sense in the world, which might be one big reason to justify investing into a name that is not seen as ethical as others.

When big money is to be made, these things usually go out the window; as they say, there are no saints on Wall Street.

Big Buyer, Big Plans

This institutional buying tracker, which provides investors with the opportunity to view which 13-F filings are being reported, recently highlighted Altria stock, indicating a $1.3 billion purchase made by an institutional buyer as of the most recent quarterly data.

So now it’s time for investors to reverse engineer some of the thinking behind this decision so that they can get a broader view of whether this name is worth playing for themselves. To start forming a view on Altria Group stock, price action should be considered first as the market’s messenger.

Because it trades within 5% of a new 52-week high, a much better price action than most other stocks in the market today, investors can somewhat assume that bullish momentum (current and future) is on the side of Altria Group stock, perhaps due to its inherent safety and non-cyclicality.

Most investors are after this today, and it makes sense to want to own some safer stocks during a highly uncertain and volatile S&P 500. More than just price action, there are other gauges to consider when figuring out just how much upside potential this name could have.

Financials Hold The Answer

[content-module:Forecast|NYSE:MO]

Examining Altria Group’s financials, investors can see what a large and well-established brand brings to the table in terms of upside potential and value-compounding capabilities. Altria Group boasts a gross profit margin of up to 70.8% today and demonstrates to investors that the company has reasonable pricing power and market share penetration to sustain its growth.

This factor is especially important in an economy as uncertain as today’s, where most businesses cannot price in the impact tariffs may have on their margins and costs moving forward. With such a wide margin and pricing power, Altria Group is likely able to keep its power stance in the industry no matter where tariffs end up.

Being a large company also allows management to efficiently allocate the retained capital from this high gross margin, which is why investors can also see a net income margin of up to 50.4% in the company. With such a high capital retention rate, it will take a black swan event to derail the path this company has made for itself.

And here is the most important factor of them all: the return on invested capital (ROIC) rate. Altria Group generates an average of 40% in ROIC every year; this matters because ROIC allows businesses to keep reinvesting in the growth engines that keep churning out profits and engage in other shareholder benefits.

Some of these benefits include stock buyback programs, which help accelerate the rate at which earnings per share (EPS) grow each year. Altria Group is particularly effective in this regard, with an average annual EPS growth rate of 20%. Additionally, there is another significant benefit.

High Dividend Income, Locked In

[content-module:DividendStats|NYSE:MO]

Because of the stable, predictable, and wide margins that Altria generates, management is also able to keep posting consistent dividend payments.

By offering a payout of $4.08 per share to investors, today’s buyers can lock in an annualized dividend yield of up to 6.9%.

This yield would not only beat any potential inflation rate that could come from trade tariffs but also bring investors above the so-called “risk-free” yield of the United States ten-year treasury bond, which hovers around 4.4% today.

These institutional buyers saw stability, profitability, and market-beating income potential in this stock.

Their continued interest reinforces Altria’s role as a reliable income-generating asset in uncertain times.

For long-term investors seeking defensive exposure with strong cash returns, Altria remains a compelling option.

