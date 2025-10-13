Why Smart Investors Are Paying Attention to Joby Aviation Stock

Key Points

Joby Aviation aims to build an eVTOL ecosystem.

The company is leading in regulatory certification.

Joby's commercialization efforts are gaining steam.

10 stocks we like better than Joby Aviation ›

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) has long been one of the most ambitious names in electric aviation. The company aims to integrate air taxis into everyday life, offering fast, quiet, and zero-emission flights across congested cities.

While the idea still sounds futuristic, Joby's latest quarterly report shows that this future is inching closer to reality. The company continues to make steady progress toward certification, expand its manufacturing footprint, and prepare for commercial operations.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Here's why investors are starting to take notice.

1. What Joby Aviation does

Founded in 2009 in California, Joby Aviation designs, manufactures, and plans to operate electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. Its aircraft can carry a pilot and four passengers, flying up to 150 miles on a single charge at speeds exceeding 200 mph.

Joby's business model blends aircraft manufacturing with direct flight operations. Instead of just selling planes, the company aims to operate its own air taxi service, offering short flights between cities, airports, and suburbs. This vertically integrated approach mirrors companies like Tesla, which own the technology, production, and customer experience.

The company's revenue strategy rests on three pillars:

Operating its own air taxi service, similar to how airlines run routes Selling aircraft to partners and governments, including the U.S. Department of Defense Partnering internationally to expand operations in markets such as Japan and the Middle East

It's an ambitious blueprint, but if the company can execute it, it will create a diversified business, giving Joby greater control over pricing, safety, and profitability as the business scales.

2. Joby's certification lead could define the industry

In an industry crowded by hopeful start-ups, Joby stands apart for its regulatory progress. The company is now more than halfway through stage 4 of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification process, which comprises a total of five stages that must be completed before any eVTOL can operate commercially.

That might sound bureaucratic, but it's a big deal. The FAA has never certified an eVTOL aircraft before, and Joby's work could set the standard for how future electric aircraft get approval.

Joby's first FAA-conforming aircraft has entered final assembly, paving the way for official FAA flight testing in 2026. The U.S. government's new executive order on drone dominance also supports the company's mission by prioritizing the domestic production of advanced aircraft, which could expedite future approvals.

If Joby maintains its current pace, it may become the first eVTOL company in the U.S. to clear for commercial service -- a decisive advantage that could define market leadership for years to come.

3. Commercialization is no longer a distant dream

Joby isn't just testing prototypes anymore; it's building the business around them.

In Dubai, the company recently completed 21 piloted full-transition flights under 110-degree Fahrenheit desert conditions -- proving that its aircraft can handle real-world heat, altitude, and operations. Dubai's vertiport network, including one at DXB Airport, is on track to open in early 2026. That could make the United Arab Emirates one of Joby's first commercial launch markets.

In the U.S., Joby plans to acquire Blade Air Mobility's passenger business. The deal instantly gives Joby access to 12 terminals and more than 50,000 existing customers, accelerating its entry into New York and European markets.

Internationally, partnerships with ANA Holdings in Japan and Abdul Latif Jameel in Saudi Arabia expand Joby's reach into Asia and the Middle East. These regions have already expressed strong government support for advanced air mobility, making them natural early adopters.

With multiple geographic entry points and a vertically integrated model, the company is positioning itself as more than an aircraft manufacturer. It's building an entire aviation ecosystem.

What does it mean for investors?

Joby Aviation is transitioning from concept to commercialization -- a stage where many aviation start-ups often falter. However, its lead in certification, expanding manufacturing capacity, and global partnerships suggest it has a good chance of building a sustainable business.

The company still faces a long road to profitability, and investors should treat the stock as speculative. But among eVTOL competitors, Joby now looks less like a moonshot and more like a legitimate contender to bring flying taxis to market.

Investors looking for the next big thing should keep the company on their radar.

Should you invest $1,000 in Joby Aviation right now?

Before you buy stock in Joby Aviation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Joby Aviation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,979!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,746!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 187% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.