Why Smart Investors Are Paying Attention to Intuit Stock

Key Points Intuit solves multiple customer pain points.

Intuit leverages AI to improve its products and operations.

The company aims to become the trusted platform for business owners.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) might seem like just another software company on the surface. But under the hood, it's quietly becoming a powerhouse of consumer and small business finance. With platforms like TurboTax, QuickBooks, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, Intuit is building a cohesive ecosystem that serves customers across taxes, accounting, personal finance, and marketing.

And now, with AI integrated across its ecosystem and operations, it may be entering a new phase of growth. Smart investors are starting to take notice, and for good reasons.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

A platform solving critical pain points for its customers

Intuit is what you get when a product solves problems -- and has been doing it for decades. TurboTax is the default for U.S. DIY filers. QuickBooks dominates small business accounting. Credit Karma opens the door to consumer finance. Mailchimp provides SMBs with a low-friction way to reach their customers.

Each of these segments is sticky on its own. But together, they form a full-stack ecosystem that increasingly feeds into itself. For instance, a business that starts with QuickBooks might add TurboTax for filings and then Mailchimp to grow its customer base. By cross-selling additional products, Intuit solves a growing number of customer problems, making its platform indispensable to its customers.

The strength of Intuit's business model is evident in its financials. For the full year 2024, revenue and operating income grew by 13% and 16%, respectively. A solid set of numbers, even in a choppy macro environment, thanks to ongoing growth in subscribers and online ecosystem revenue growth.

That kind of resilience doesn't come from luck. It comes from a product suite that's becoming embedded in the financial lives of its users. As customers continue to rely on Intuit's ecosystem, the company is now laying the groundwork for its next growth lever: artificial intelligence (AI).

AI and automation are here to stay

AI is the most buzzworthy term in business today. While many tech companies discuss AI, Intuit has already integrated AI into many of its products and operations, with more to come in the future.

Intuit Assist, the company's generative AI layer, is now live inside all major products. It helps users complete tax forms, suggests bookkeeping entries, personalizes financial recommendations, and even automates marketing outreach. But what makes this interesting is not the surface-level functionality -- it's the business model leverage behind it.

By embedding AI into everyday workflows, Intuit enables customers to achieve more with fewer resources, resulting in higher revenue and lower costs. Doing that opens new avenues of growth while further increasing the switching cost for customers. For instance, with the help of AI-powered invoice reminders, customers receive payment 45% faster, resulting in improved cash flow and reduced bad debt.

Beyond customer satisfaction, the benefits of using AI are also evident internally. According to the company, developer velocity improved eightfold over the last four years, and marketing content creation time decreased by 50% following the introduction of generative AI solutions.

In short, AI is enhancing Intuit's products and making its operations more scalable. That's a rare double win -- and it's happening now, not in the future.

A long-term vision for growth

Under the leadership of CEO Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit laid out a clear long-term vision: to become the connected end-to-end platform that small and mid-market businesses rely on every day to run and grow their business, a strategic shift that could reshape how people manage their financial lives.

In other words, Intuit wants to be more than software. It aims to be the trusted platform that helps customers proactively address a wide range of problems, including reducing cash flow risks, automating tax savings, recommending financial products, and supporting business growth.

That ambition is backed by real assets: trusted brands, a suite of products and tools, deep AI capabilities, and direct relationships with millions of businesses and households. Particularly, with AI embedded across its ecosystem, Intuit can personalize every user interaction and deepen its relevance over time.

This vision, if executed well, could keep the company at the center of small owners' financial decision-making for years to come.

What it means for investors?

Intuit is an example of a company quietly executing and compounding its capabilities (and growth) over the years.

As a critical partner to millions of business owners, Intuit developed a highly sticky platform that's positioned to grow. Add to that its years of investments in AI, the tech company's prospects look extremely bright.

Smart investors are already paying attention, and so should we.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,048%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuit. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.