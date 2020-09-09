Why Smart Companies Are Leading with Intentional Integrity

Tough times reveal character. That’s what former Chief Ethics Officer at Airbnb Robert Chesnut’s mother used to tell him, and he believes that holds true not only for individuals, but companies as well.

Today, as the number of coronavirus cases climbs toward 28 million worldwide and global protests against racial inequality continue, many companies are intentionally confronting these uncertain times by leading with integrity – from shifting investments toward diversity and inclusion efforts to manufacturing essential equipment for frontline workers and working towards a COVID-19 treatment.

By creating a culture of integrity that values such acts of leadership, companies can build trust with stakeholders. Chesnut, who recently authored the book, “Intentional Integrity: How Smart Companies Can Lead in an Ethical Revolution,” shared how entrepreneurs can create intentional integrity in their young companies, emphasizing the need to understand their purpose and embody that belief.

“Intentional integrity is about recognizing that integrity is really driving your business, protecting your brand and engaging in a direct, authentic human conversation inside of your company to let everyone know that it’s important to openly talk about what it means to do the right thing,” Chesnut said during a recent Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center Author in Residence event, hosted by Jeff Thomas, senior vice president and head of Western U.S. Listings and Capital Markets at Nasdaq.

For Chesnut, integrity begins with a fundamental understanding of what a company’s north star is, or its purpose, stressing that companies should focus on this from the start.

All companies need to understand what’s their north star. What are they doing that’s good for the world? Robert Chesnut, Former Chief Ethics Officer, Airbnb

Establishing a culture of integrity early on, especially in a smaller company, can make a difference in engaging with stakeholders. “It really inspires people. It attracts talent. It gets people excited about wanting to work with your company. And it also, I think, inspires your customers because people want to work with companies that have values that align with their own personal values,” Chesnut said.

Purpose-driven companies attract not only talent, but investors, especially given the increasing importance of environmental, social and governance (ESG).

“I think investors want to feel like they are doing good with their money,” Chesnut said. “So, if your company is aligned and operating in a manner that’s consistent with what these investors are looking for, that opens up a lot of opportunities.”

A purpose-driven company also enables organizations to perform well in times of volatility, although it must go beyond having a purpose statement to truly leading with integrity. According to data collected in the 2018 Global Leadership Forecast, purposeful companies outperform the market by about 42%. However, companies that have a purpose statement but don’t adhere to those principles deliver average performance.

“Getting purpose right builds organizational resilience and, crucially, improves long-term financial performance,” the reported stated. “We found that the real benefits come when leaders walk the walk by behaving in a manner that exemplifies their organization’s purpose.”

Having a CEO that embodies the company’s purpose is one of the six ‘Cs’ in Chesnut’s six-step process to foster and manage a culture of integrity at work. He likened the position as a “thermostat for integrity,” stressing that a CEO should not be a thermometer.

“The thermometer takes the temperature of the room; the thermostat sets it,” he said.

Two other ‘Cs’ include having a code of ethics and communicating that message. In creating the code of ethics, Chesnut said leaders should get input from a diverse group of people within the company because that helps get buy-in from other employees. But when it’s time for leaders to communicate that company code, it shouldn’t just be over email; it should have a personal touch. Even in the current environment, Chesnut recommended scheduling a videoconference call to discuss it.

During his time at Airbnb, Chesnut said that he taught the code of ethics at every employee orientation, no matter if it’s a dozen people or 100 people. He also reflected on his time at eBay when Meg Whitman served as the CEO, noting that she used to attend all of the new-hire orientation classes. One day, Chesnut asked her why she would spend her time doing so.

“[Whitman] said there’s never a more impactful time than someone’s first week at a company,” Chesnut said. “And you can send a powerful message about what you stand for, what you believe and how you want to operate if you as a leader are there in the room talking about this to them directly.”

Going forward, Chesnut believes companies will face further ethical issues surrounding the environment, saying leaders will need to assess the company’s impact on the environment and address it.

“It an imperative that we’ve all got to address because I think climate change is an issue that the government isn’t going to solve for us. How we act individually and through companies, I think, will make a big difference in how successful we are in fighting it,” said Chesnut.