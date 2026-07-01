Why SM Energy (SM) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

SM Energy (SM) closed at $25.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.42% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 20.77% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21%.

The upcoming earnings release of SM Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.87, indicating a 24.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.05 billion, indicating a 158.24% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.3 per share and a revenue of $7.56 billion, signifying shifts of +34.69% and +139.56%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SM Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.11% higher within the past month. SM Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, SM Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.58. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.03 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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