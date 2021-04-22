Markets
SNBR

Why Sleep Number Stock Pulled Back Today

Contributor
Jon Quast The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of mattress company Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) pulled back on Thursday after the company reported financial results for the first quarter of 2021. It had record earnings and raised full-year guidance. But it seems the market is concerned about ongoing supply chain issues that caused Q1 revenue to miss expectations. As of 10:30 a.m. EDT, Sleep Number stock was down 14%.

So what

In Q1, Sleep Number's sales were up 20% year over year to $568 million. This number could have been about 9% higher, but the company is experiencing a two-week delay in deliveries because of supply-chain issues. Specifically, there's a lack of foam in the supply chain because of high demand for mattresses in general and low supply of foam because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it's a problem management expects will be over in the second quarter.

A rising red arrow breaks near the top resulting in the tip of the arrow pointing down.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

There was a lot to like with Sleep Number in Q1. Its revenue missed expectations, yes. But it grew Q1 earnings per share (EPS) to a record $2.51, which was far more than consensus EPS estimates of $1.83. Furthermore, going back to revenue, it only missed expectations by about $12 million -- roughly 2%. Without the problems in the supply chain, it would have beaten revenue expectations by a wide margin. Therefore, you could say that business for this consumer-goods business is continuing to thrive.

Indeed, Sleep Number's management believes the business is doing well. Because of this, it raised its EPS guidance for 2021 to $6.50. Previously it had guided for EPS of $6. For these reasons, it looks like Sleep Number just reported a solid quarter, even if the market isn't reacting positively today.

10 stocks we like better than Sleep Number Corp
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sleep Number Corp wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Sleep Number Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNBR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular