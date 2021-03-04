Why Sleep Number Stock Dropped Today

What happened

In an overall red day for the stock markets, bed retailer Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) dropped significantly more than the overall S&P 500 index. Sleep Number closed the session off about 13% on the day.

So what

Sleep Number wasn't in bed alone today, though. Another specialty mattress maker, Casper Sleep (NYSE: CSPR), also fell more than 9%. And overall markets took down many stocks that have had outsized returns over the past several months. Sleep Number shares are still up about 170% in 12 months and more than 50% just this year.

Sleep Number retail showroom. Image source: Sleep Number.

Now what

Beds and mattresses have been selling well all through the pandemic. And Sleep Number offers a high-tech sleep solution with its adjustable air-chambered mattresses. Consumers focused on home-retail purchases much of the last year, but Sleep Number thinks the momentum will continue.

Its fourth-quarter 2020 net sales grew 29% year over year, and it expects earnings-per-diluted share to increase 30% for the full-year 2021 versus 2020, excluding an extra 53rd week. If the company hits that earnings mark, it will represent a double in earnings per share in the last two years.

Sometimes the market corrects, and sometimes it rotates between sectors. After a strong run in the stock, that looks to be what happened today. Long-term investors should be able to sleep well through that kind of volatility as long as the business continues to perform as expected.

10 stocks we like better than Sleep Number Corp

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sleep Number Corp wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Sleep Number. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.