Markets
WORK

Why Slack Stock Plummeted Friday

Contributor
Daniel Sparks The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) fell sharply on Friday, declining about 22% as of 11:34 a.m. EDT. The stock's pullback followed Slack's fourth-quarter earnings release.

While Slack's fiscal fourth-quarter top and bottom lines were both better than expected, the company's guidance fell short of expectations. Investors were likely hoping for bigger revenue guidance in light travel restrictions and many companies' implementation of virtual working amid the coronavirus panic. This would lead to an incremental boost in demand for Slack's virtual collaboration services, many investors had thought.

A chalkboard sketch of a chart showing a stock price declining

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Slack announced total fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $181.9 million, up 49% year over year. This beat a consensus analyst estimate for revenue of $174.1 million. The company's non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share for the period was $0.04, better than analysts' average forecast for an adjusted loss per share of $0.05.

Investors' disappointment with the results may stem from Slack's guidance. The company said it expected fiscal first-quarter revenue to increase 37% to 39% year over year to between $185 million and $188 million. This range was below analysts' average forecast of $188.4 million.

Now what

Management indicated in the tech company's earnings call that its guidance was conservative, baking in global uncertainty in the enterprise sector amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. But management also noted that the creation of new virtual Slack teams had spiked in the last week.

Find out why Slack Technologies is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Slack Technologies is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Slack Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WORK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular