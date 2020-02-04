Why Slack Shares Jumped 11% Today

What happened

Shares of Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) rose as much as 11.3% on Tuesday morning, hanging around just below the 11% mark at 2:45 p.m. EST. The business collaboration software expert was boosted by a bullish analyst report.

So what

Analyst firm RBC Capital started coverage of Slack this morning with an "outperform" rating on the stock and a price target of $25 per share. That's 19% above Monday's closing price. RBC analyst Alex Zukin cited Slack's market-leading brand power and unique technology, arguing that the company should be able to post revenue growth near 30% a year for the foreseeable future.

Will Microsoft help or hurt Slack as the collaboration market evolves? Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Zukin also said that the workplace collaboration market is validated by the fact that mighty Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is chasing it with a heavy focus on its own Slack alternative, Microsoft Teams. The market could grow into an $88 billion annual revenue opportunity, the analyst noted, and Slack's first-mover advantage would be very valuable in that case.

That being said, Slack's shares have moved largely downward ever since the company joined the public stock market in the summer of 2019, and it trades 40% below its all-time highs -- which happened to fall on the stock's very first day of trading. Ironically, the same Microsoft Teams alternative that Zukin sees as proof of a massive market also drove Slack's shares down because it's a serious rival. Slack is a classic growth stock where its market value rests on sustainable revenue growth and best-guess estimates of profits and cash flow in the far future. That's why a single analyst note was able to lift its share prices more than 10% today.

10 stocks we like better than Slack Technologies

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Slack Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Microsoft and Slack Technologies and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $85 calls on Microsoft and short January 2021 $115 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.