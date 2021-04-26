Why Skyworks Solutions Stock Climbed to All-Time Highs on Monday

What happened

Shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) have climbed to record highs today, up by 5% as of 11:10 a.m. EST, after UBS modestly increased its price target. However, UBS remains on the sidelines overall, reiterating a neutral rating on the stock.

So what

Analyst Timothy Arcuri raised his price target on Skyworks shares from $181 to $190. The valuation adjustment comes just a few days after UBS expressed positive opinions about the tech company's pending $2.75 billion acquisition of Silicon Labs' (NASDAQ: SLAB) infrastructure and automotive business, which was announced last week.

The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share while also expanding Skyworks' total addressable market (TAM) from $14 billion to $20 billion, according to Arcuri's estimates. On top of that, the acquisition is highly complementary to Skyworks' current business and will create additional opportunities to cross-sell existing customers.

Now what

UBS estimates that the transaction will add around $400 million in annual revenue. Additionally, the deal should help Skyworks expand gross margins and improve profitability. Skyworks currently faces meaningful customer-concentration risk, as Apple is the company's largest customer by far. The Mac maker represented 56% of total revenue last fiscal year, and UBS estimates that Apple now represents approximately two-thirds of sales.

Acquiring the infrastructure and automotive segment from Silicon Labs will help diversify the customer mix, as that business has no customers that represent 10% of revenue.

Evan Niu, CFA owns shares of Apple. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple and Skyworks Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends Silicon Laboratories and recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120.0 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130.0 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.