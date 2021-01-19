Markets
SWKS

Why Skyworks Solutions Stock Climbed Higher Today

Contributor
Evan Niu The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) have climbed higher today, up by 6% as of 3:30 p.m. EST, after getting a price-target boost from a Wall Street analyst. Raymond James analyst Chris Caso reiterated an outperform rating on the stock while increasing his price target from $170 to $175, which represents approximately 15% upside from Friday's closing price.

So what

Additional details regarding the research note were not immediately available, but investors and analysts have become increasingly bullish on Apple's iPhone sales over the holidays following various data points and research estimates. The Cupertino tech giant is Skyworks' largest customer, representing 56% of revenue last fiscal year, making Skyworks a favorite Apple supplier play among investors looking to additional ways to invest in the iPhone.

Front and back views of the iPhone 12 in black.

Image source: Apple.

About a month ago, Counterpoint Research released estimates that suggested that the iPhone 12 quickly became the No. 1 5G smartphone in the world after launching in the fall. Shortly after that report, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives put out a research note estimating that iPhone 12 sales topped even its most bullish forecasts. Based on supply-chain checks, Apple's manufacturing partners may have produced 90 million to 95 million iPhones in the fourth quarter, according to Wedbush.

Now what

Skyworks is scheduled to report fiscal first-quarter results on Jan. 28. The company's guidance calls for revenue of $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $2.06. Analysts are looking for $1.05 billion in sales and $2.08 per share in adjusted profits.

10 stocks we like better than Skyworks Solutions
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Skyworks Solutions wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA owns shares of Apple. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple and Skyworks Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SWKS AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular