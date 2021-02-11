Why Skyworks Hasn't Been Impacted by Global Chip Shortages

There's been an awful lot of talk recently about a global shortage of semiconductors that has impacted a broad swath of sectors. In today's modern world where technology is infused into everything, chips are found in just about every imaginable product you can think of. Here's just a sample of recent commentary from companies who will take a hit due to supply constraints:

However, there's one chip company that appears to be proceeding relatively unscathed: Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS).

Image source: Getty Images.

Do it yourself

Over the past several decades, the vast majority of chipmakers have transitioned to a fabless model, outsourcing chip production to a handful of enormous foundry companies predominantly located in Asia. This has yielded considerable benefits by reducing capital expenditures for many companies, effectively consolidating that part of the value chain for greater capital efficiency, which leads to lower costs for consumers.

But it can become a double-edged sword under certain circumstances. Chipmakers now rely extensively on third-party manufacturers, which can create a mad rush when the foundry industry is scrambling to keep up with demand. It's times like these when having in-house manufacturing operations can pay off and mitigate supply chain risk.

Skyworks uses a hybrid manufacturing model, vertically integrating the core production while entering into strategic partnerships for certain technologies. That gives the company greater control over its manufacturing capacity, better positioning it to adapt to challenging conditions. The company reported blockbuster fiscal first-quarter results last month, thanks in large part to the launch of Apple's 5G-equipped iPhone 12 lineup.

That's not to say that Skyworks is completely immune to the rest of the industry's woes. Since products in any category require many components, shortages for other parts can still hold back overall production. But Skyworks has done a good job in executing on its end. On the conference call, CEO Liam Griffin said:

It's actually bringing new technology to the market. So it was a culmination of supply chain execution, largely within Skyworks. And then we had a couple of hiccups outside. We don't make everything in-house, but most of it is done in-house. So owning our own factories, delivering within our facilities, being efficient there, managing the constraints, but then also bringing that technology up.

10 stocks we like better than Skyworks Solutions

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Skyworks Solutions wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA owns shares of Apple and Corsair Gaming, Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple, Qualcomm, and Skyworks Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.