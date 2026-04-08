Why SkyWest (SKYW) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

SkyWest (SKYW) closed the most recent trading day at $95.15, moving +2.72% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 2.85%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.8%.

The regional airline's shares have seen an increase of 0.72% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's loss of 2.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SkyWest in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 23, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.17, indicating a 10.33% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $978.13 million, up 3.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.3 per share and revenue of $4.29 billion, which would represent changes of +9.18% and +5.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SkyWest. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.02% downward. As of now, SkyWest holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SkyWest has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.2 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 10.17.

It is also worth noting that SKYW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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