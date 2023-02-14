Why SkyWater Technology Stock Jumped 33.1% Today

What happened

Shares of semiconductor manufacturer SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT) jumped as much as 33.1% in trading on Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 financial results. Shares have been gaining momentum all morning and hit their high at 12:10 p.m. ET today.

Revenue was up 69% in the quarter to $65.1 million, and the net loss was $3 million, or $0.03 per share, much better than the $27 million loss a year ago. Analysts were expecting a loss of $0.11 per share, so results vastly exceeded expectations.

For 2023, analysts are still expecting a $0.34 loss per share, although those estimates haven't been updated since earnings came out. It's possible the company gets closer to profitability given the strong revenue growth.

Management said it thinks a long-term growth target of 25% is still attainable, and that would definitely result in rapidly improving fundamentals. Gross margin improved to 25.4% in the fourth quarter compared to negative 43.1% a year ago, which shows the high fixed costs associated with the semiconductor business.

The test for investors is that this is a very challenging industry, and SkyWater Technology still isn't profitable. Shares trade for more than 2 times revenue, and if management can execute on its growth plans, that could turn out to be cheap. But there's plenty of risk given the recent losses, and I would like to see shares pull back from today's pop before jumping in.

