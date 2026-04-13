Why SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) closed at $29.10, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.63%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.85% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.63%.

The upcoming earnings release of SkyWater Technology, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.08, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $147 million, indicating a 139.8% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.26 per share and a revenue of $605 million, indicating changes of -2700% and +36.83%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SkyWater Technology, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, SkyWater Technology, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SKYT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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