Why Skillz Stock Crashed Today

What happened

Shares of Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) plunged 20% on Thursday after the mobile gaming company's mounting losses alarmed investors.

So what

Skillz's revenue rose 61% year over year to $108.8 million in the fourth quarter. The gains were driven by a 56% rise in paying monthly active users to 0.6 million and a 3% increase in average revenue per paying user to $59.

However, Skillz was forced to spend heavily to attract and retain those users. The company's sales and marketing expenses surged 95% to $155 million, outpacing its revenue by a startling 42%.

All told, Skillz generated an operating loss of $104 million and a net loss of $99 million, or $0.25 per share. That compares to operating and net losses of $43 million and $67 million, respectively, in the year-ago period. Skillz's net loss per share was also significantly worse than Wall Street's estimates, which called for a per-share loss of $0.15.

Now what

Management's forecast for 2022 likely added to investors' concerns. Skillz guided for full-year revenue of $400 million, representing year-over-year growth of only 4%. The company also projected another year of heavy losses, including an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin of negative 37%.

Additionally, CEO Andrew Paradise said Skillz would dial back its spending to improve profitability.

"Last year, we made substantial investments in our infrastructure necessary to build the competition layer of the Internet," Paradise said in a press release. "We are now entering a new phase, where we will shift focus to profitable growth through improving marketing efficiency, and deploying fewer but more impactful product features."

Judging by today's decline, investors don't believe the spending cuts will be enough to help Skillz achieve the level of profitability they'd anticipated. They're now far less confident in the struggling-company's growth prospects.

10 stocks we like better than Skillz Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Skillz Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Skillz Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.