Why Skillz Stock Crashed and Burned on Thursday

What happened

Shares of Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) flamed out on Thursday, falling as much as 16.6%. As of 11:22 a.m. ET, the stock is still down 11%.

The catalyst that sent the mobile games platform plunging was its abysmal financial results.

So what

For the second quarter, Skillz reported revenue of $73 million, a decline of 18% year over year, while its net loss of $60.6 million improved 24%. This resulted in a loss per share of $0.15, compared to a loss per share of $0.21 in the prior-year quarter.

To give those numbers some context, analysts' consensus estimates were calling for revenue of $92.8 million and a loss per share of $0.16, so there wasn't much in the way of good news.

Management tried to put the best possible spin on the abysmal results, pointing out that it had eliminated unprofitable programs, resulting in EBITDA that improved 48% sequentially.

Unfortunately, many of the metrics told a different story. Skillz's paying monthly active users of 420,000 declined 9% year over year and 26% sequentially as players continued to abandon the platform. This resulted in monthly average revenue per playing user that declined 10% year over year, but improved 6% sequentially.

Now what

Skillz has taken some drastic steps to spark a turnaround. The company brought in Jason Roswig, former managing director of private equity firm Blackstone, as its CFO. Skillz also hired former Netflix exec Valerie Texin as CFO of its competition segment.

Unfortunately for investors, things don't look to be improving any time soon. Skillz lowered its full-year outlook and now expects revenue of roughly $275 million -- down from its previous guidance for $400 million -- resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of -56%.

Skillz grew to prominence during pandemic-era lockdowns, but its results have cratered as people ditched the platform for other entertainment options. It's hard to see how Skillz comes back from this, though stranger things have happened.

Investors should give Skillz a wide berth until the former highflier makes meaningful improvements to its flailing results.

10 stocks we like better than Skillz Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Skillz Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Danny Vena has positions in Netflix. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix, Skillz Inc., and The Blackstone Group Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.