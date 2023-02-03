Markets
SKLZ

Why Skillz Soared This Week

February 03, 2023 — 10:45 am EST

Written by Chris Neiger for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of the mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) jumped 16.2% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as investors flooded back to the stock after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by just 25 basis points earlier in the week.

While Skillz's recent share price surge easily outpaced the S&P 500's 2.6% gains this week, the video game stock is still down 77% over the past year.

So what

High inflation and fears of recession have plagued the market over the past year, and the share prices of small growth companies like Skillz have been particularly hit hard.

A person looking at a phone.

Image source: Getty Images.

The Fed's significant interest rate hikes have made borrowing costs higher for companies and investors have feared that ongoing aggressive rate hikes could end up tilting the U.S. economy into a recession.

But with the Fed's decision to increase the federal funds rate by just 25 basis points this time, some investors are hoping that the worst fears about out-of-control inflation may be in the rearview mirror.

That optimism caused some Skillz investors to pick up shares of the beleaguered stock this week.

Now what

While Skillz got a boost this week, it may be too early to say that the stock is rebounding.

The company reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss of $0.19 per share in the third quarter, which was worse than analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.13 per share and down from earnings of $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. Revenue was also in bad shape as it declined 41% to $60.2 million.

Investors will get a better picture of how the company is doing when it reports fourth-quarter results, likely later this month or in early March (the company has yet to announce the exact date).

But investors may not want to hold their breath hoping for a massive turnaround. The company was sitting on a significant amount of long-term debt -- $272 million at the end of the third quarter -- and it could a while (if ever) before the company can turn around its losses.

10 stocks we like better than Skillz
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Skillz wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Skillz. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SKLZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.