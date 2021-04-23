Why Skechers Stock Soared Today

What happened

Shares of footwear company Skechers (NYSE: SKX) soared on Friday following the release of the company's financial results for the first quarter of 2021. To summarize, it generated record revenue, margins rebounded, and Wall Street loved it. As of noon EDT, the stock was up more than 16%.

So what

With the COVID-19 pandemic hurting physical retail, Skechers' sales fell 12% in 2020. While sales in the fourth quarter were down less than 1% (showing marked improvement), investors didn't really know what to expect going into this first quarter because management hadn't provided guidance. Therefore, it was a pleasant surprise to see Q1 sales were up 15% year over year to over $1.4 billion -- a record quarter.

Image source: Getty Images.

Skechers maintained profitability in 2020, despite strenuous circumstances. However, its net income plummeted 72% to just $98.6 million. But it seems the hard times are over now. The company earned $98.6 million in Q1 alone, matching last year's profits. Gross profit, operating margin, and net income all rebounded back to more historical levels as the business made a full recovery and even returned to growth.

Now what

Contributing to gains today, a Morgan Stanley analyst believes Skechers stock is poised to continue outperforming this year, according to The Fly. This bullish outlook is due to upbeat guidance from Skechers management. For 2021, management believes it will generate revenue of $5.8 billion to $5.9 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 to $2. For perspective, this top-line guidance is roughly 12% higher than its pre-pandemic revenue in 2019, which is solid growth for an established apparel company like Skechers.

10 stocks we like better than Skechers

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Skechers wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Skechers. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.