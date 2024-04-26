Why Skechers Stock Skyrocketed to an All-Time High Today

Shares of shoe company Skechers (NYSE: SKX) skyrocketed to an all-time high Friday after the company announced record financial results for the first quarter. As of 10:20 a.m. ET, Skechers stock was up almost 17%.

A record start to the new year

In Q1, Skechers' sales surged by nearly 13% to $2.25 billion. The bigger growth driver was its direct-to-consumer sales channel. That's significant because direct-to-consumer sales are considerably higher-margin than wholesale.

Boosted by the combination of a higher-margin sales mix and operational discipline, Skechers earned roughly $300 million in operating income in the quarter, up a little more than 13% from the prior-year period.

In short, Skechers is benefiting from a high level of consumer awareness, which is boosting its direct sales and padding profit margins. And that's what investors were celebrating today.

Still reasonably priced at all-time highs

For the second quarter, management expects the shoe company's sales to grow by another 9% to $2.2 billion (at the midpoint of its guidance range). One key component of its ongoing growth is international expansion -- Europe, with 17% growth, was its fastest-growing region in Q1. International sales now account for 65% of the company's total revenues.

Overseas markets will play a key role in Skechers' plan to reach $10 billion in annual revenue in 2026.

Assuming it can keep its profit margins up, Skechers stock could still be a good buy even at its current level. Its market cap is only around $10.5 billion. If the company can hit its 2026 sales goal and keep operating margins over 10%, then it could have over $1 billion in annual profit by that year.

That would be a big profit relative to Skechers' current market cap, which points to the possibility of significant future growth in the share price.

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Skechers U.s.a. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.