Why SJW (SJW) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

SJW in Focus

Based in San Jose, SJW (SJW) is in the Utilities sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -18.3%. The parent of San Jose Water Co. Is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.4 per share, with a dividend yield of 3%. This compares to the Utility - Water Supply industry's yield of 2.44% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.58%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.60 is up 5.3% from last year. In the past five-year period, SJW has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 6.04%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. SJW's current payout ratio is 57%, meaning it paid out 57% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for SJW for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $2.75 per share, with earnings expected to increase 2.61% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, SJW is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

