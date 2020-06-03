Why Six Flags Stock Gained 15% in May

What happened

Six Flags (NYSE: SIX) shareholders outperformed a surging market last month. The stock rose 15% in May compared to a 4.5% increase in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The rally did little to erase longer-term losses, though, as shares remain lower by nearly 50% so far in 2020.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

May's stock price increase was powered by rising optimism in the broader theme park industry as the COVID-19 threat appeared to be receding. Six Flags, along with peers like Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN), generates most of its revenue during the summer months and so shares rose as it became clear that many stay-at-home orders would be lifted around the country by June.

Now what

The regional theme park operator now faces the challenge of safely reopening its parks and serving millions of guests while an outbreak threat remains. Six Flags starts that journey on June 5 with the reopening of an Oklahoma park. Guests will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing limits, which will change the resort experience for the foreseeable future. But Six Flags is hoping its customers still enjoy their trip and continue seeing theme parks as an attractive option for outside-of-the-home entertainment.

10 stocks we like better than Six Flags

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Six Flags wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cedar Fair. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.