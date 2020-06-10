Why Six Flags, Cedar Fair, and SeaWorld Stocks Dropped Today

What happened

Amusement park stocks fell on Wednesday, as states across the country reported higher COVID-19 cases. By the close of trading, shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX), Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN), and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) were down 6.7%, 6.3%, and 5.5%, respectively.

So what

At least 19 states are dealing with rising coronavirus cases. That's forcing health officials in some areas to activate emergency plans to contain the spread of the potentially deadly disease.

Rising COVID-19 cases counts could keep amusement parks empty. Image source: Getty Images.

Meanwhile, Six Flags, Cedar Fair, and SeaWorld are all moving to reopen their parks. The major amusement park operators were forced to close their facilities in March because of the coronavirus pandemic and related stay-at-home directives. With their ability to generate revenue compromised, they've been suffering mounting losses.

Now what

Six Flags, Cedar Fair, and SeaWorld are all planning to limit the number of visitors who can enter their parks for a period of time after they reopen, to comply with social distancing guidelines. They'll also increase cleaning routines and implement other safety-related measures, such as requiring guests to wear masks and even have their temperature checked in some locations.

However, amusement parks are built around the idea of funneling large crowds into their gates. If rising coronavirus infections and fears of getting sick make people avoid large gatherings, the major amusement park companies could see their traffic levels fall well below their already reduced levels. And this could remain the case until a vaccine or effective treatment for COVID-19 is developed.

For these reasons, Six Flags, Cedar Fair, and SeaWorld remain high-risk investments.

10 stocks we like better than Six Flags

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Six Flags wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cedar Fair. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.