Why Sirius XM Stock Went Up Then Back Down Today

What happened

The stock of Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI) shot up Wednesday morning but came back down to earth by the close. Shares of the satellite radio provider were up as much as 24% before closing the trading session with a gain of 5%.

So what

Some actual news on the company was not positive today, but the stock may have gotten caught up in the short-squeeze trading that everyone is talking about. Some crazy market action that started with GameStop (NYSE: GME) has migrated to include several other highly shorted names. Sirius XM had almost 18% of its float sold short as of the start of the year, according to MarketWatch.

Image source: SiriusXM.

After the initial surge in shares today, some investors likely then reacted to news the company released in an SEC filing. The company's SXM-7 satellite suffered in-orbit testing failures of certain payload units, the company disclosed.

Now what

The satellite was successfully launched by SpaceX in December 2020, and the failure was not related to the launch, CNBC reported. Sirius XM said the extent of the failure is still unknown, but it added in the filing, "We do not expect our satellite radio service to be impacted by these adverse SXM-7 events."

The company also noted that it obtained insurance on the satellite, and that two of its other orbiting satellites are expected to support its radio service for several more years.

Long-term investors in the company should ignore any short squeeze-related stock moves. While the satellite-testing failure isn't good news, it's too soon to know of impacts, if any, on the business. Investors should monitor that and not a volatile share price unrelated to the underlying business.

10 stocks we like better than Sirius XM Radio

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sirius XM Radio wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Sirius XM Radio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.