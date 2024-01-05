Why Sinclair (SBGI) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Sinclair (SBGI) closed the most recent trading day at $13.77, moving +1.1% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

The the stock of television broadcasting company has risen by 6.32% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.75%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sinclair in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.46, showcasing a 48.89% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $834.22 million, down 13.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sinclair. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Sinclair holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Sinclair is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.51. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.51 of its industry.

Meanwhile, SBGI's PEG ratio is currently 1.06. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Media Conglomerates industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

