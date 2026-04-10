Why Simply Good Foods Stock Tanked Today

Key Points

Overwhelmingly, these weren't positive.

One prognosticator even felt compelled to downgrade his recommendation.

10 stocks we like better than Simply Good Foods ›

The stock of healthy comestibles company Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) was looking a bit sickly on Friday. Investors were still downbeat about the quarterly earnings the company posted the previous trading session, a feeling exacerbated by bearish moves from several analysts tracking the stock.

Negative reactions

As often happens after a publicly traded company publishes earnings, several analysts adjusted their Simply Good takes on Thursday and Friday following the company's posting of its fiscal second quarter of 2026 figures.

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Most of these involved price target cuts, but in one case, a pundit went so far as to downgrade his recommendation. This was Ben Bienvenu of Stephens, who lowered his rating on Simply Good to equal weight (hold, in other words) from his preceding overweight (buy). He also reduced his price target significantly, to $14 per share from $24.

According to reports, Bienvenu expressed concern about soft consumption across the company's portfolio, comprised of the Atkins, Quest, and Only What You Need (OWYN) brands. It had to contend with pressure coming from numerous sources, including distribution. Bienvenu also waxed negative about the company's product innovation.

Undistinguished

The eternally trend-driven food business is challenging, particularly in an age when American consumers are flooded with brands across every conceivable category.

On the plus side, Simply Good concentrates on healthy offerings, well in line with current consumer tastes. Yet I don't feel it's sufficiently distinguishing itself with this general approach, or with any of its brands. I'd pass on owning this stock.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Simply Good Foods. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.