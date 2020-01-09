Why Simply Good Foods Stock Dropped 10% This Morning

What happened

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) a consumer goods company that makes branded nutrition bars and ready-to-drink shakes for folks following the Atkins diet and other diet plans, dropped sharply in Thursday-morning trading. Down 10% initially, Simply Good Foods shares are still looking pretty bad at the 10:50 a.m. EST mark -- down 5.2%.

You can blame earnings for that.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Simply Good Foods reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter of 2020 this morning. Sales grew an impressive 26% year over year to $152.2 million, but missed analyst expectations for $161.8 million. Gross profit margins on those sales slipped 2 full percentage points to 40.9%.

Worst of all, though, was that operating costs surged in the quarter. Including a one-time charge for "loss in fair value change of contingent consideration," costs more than doubled to $65.2 million, wiping out all the company's gross profit and pushing Simply Good Foods into an operating loss -- and a net loss of $0.05 per share. Wall Street had predicted a profit, and investors are understandably upset.

Now what

Will Simply Good Foods shareholders see better news soon? That depends on what you're looking for.

Although management adopted a bright outlook for the rest of fiscal 2020, noting that Simply Good is making "progress ... against [its] strategic initiatives" and has "good marketplace momentum across the business," the company's forecast for full-year sales of between $850 million and $870 million lags consensus analyst estimates for sales of $873.3 million.

On the plus side, though, management is forecasting "adjusted diluted earnings per share" (i.e., pro forma earnings) of between $0.90 and $0.95 this year. Given that Wall Street is looking for only $0.75 in fiscal 2020, Simply Good's full-year results could still end up being better than the first quarter is suggesting.

10 stocks we like better than The Simply Good Foods Company

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and The Simply Good Foods Company wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.