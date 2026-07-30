Why Silicon Motion Stock Jumped 34% on Thursday Morning

Key Points

Silicon Motion beat Q2 revenue estimates by 12% and earnings estimates by 15%, posting 127% year-over-year sales growth.

The company's Ferri and boot drive solutions business doubled sequentially and now represents approximately 30% of revenue.

Shares spiked 34% at the opening bell, then spent the rest of the day drifting back to earth.

10 stocks we like better than Silicon Motion Technology ›

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) shares launched 34.3% higher on Wednesday morning after the company reported strong Q2 2026 results. By 2:30 p.m. ET, the surge had faded significantly but the stock was still up by a respectable 13.7%.

Boot drives and automotive take over

The numbers were legitimately strong. Revenue hit $451 million against expectations of $403 million. Adjusted earnings reached $2.43 per share versus the $2.11 analyst consensus. Revenue more than doubled year over year. Making the controllers that manage data storage in everything from smartphones to AI servers turns out to be a lucrative business in this era of soaring data storage costs.

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The real story is how quickly Silicon Motion's business mix is changing. A year ago, the Ferri automotive and enterprise boot drive solutions segment represented 4% of revenue. In Q2 2026, it hit 30%. That business more than doubled from the last quarter, driven by outrageous demand for storage in AI server infrastructure.

CEO Wallace Kou explained that AI servers need up to 40 boot drives per server rack. Silicon Motion has carved out a niche here because NAND makers consider the volumes too small to bother with. Meanwhile, the company's long-standing relationships give it access to NAND supply even during shortages.

MonTitan enterprise SSD controllers also started shipping to customers in Q2. Management expects this high-margin product line to reach 5% to 10% of revenue by year-end, scaling up from essentially zero to over $50 million in quarterly revenue in six months. Ambitious, but the backlog seems to support it.

Silicon Motion guided Q3 revenue up another 15% to 20% to a midpoint of $530 million. Management believes operating margins can exceed 30% by the end of the year.

The downside of tripling quickly

So why did the stock give back 20 percentage points of gains by mid-afternoon? Simple math. Silicon Motion shares have more than tripled over the past year. The stock is down 29% over the past month even after today's jump. At some point, "beat and raise" becomes "yeah, but we already knew this was going well." Investors are trying to find the right valuation for this surprising growth phenom.

Silicon Motion delivered exactly what investors wanted. Today's price action suggests investors are balancing strong operational execution against valuation concerns after an extended rally.

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Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.