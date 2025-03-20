Why Silicon Motion (SIMO) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The latest trading session saw Silicon Motion (SIMO) ending at $55.92, denoting a -1.17% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Shares of the chip company witnessed a loss of 3.89% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 12% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.48%.

The upcoming earnings release of Silicon Motion will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Silicon Motion is projected to report earnings of $0.44 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 31.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $162.58 million, down 14.12% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.68 per share and revenue of $828.21 million, which would represent changes of +7.29% and +3.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Silicon Motion. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Silicon Motion possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Silicon Motion is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.38, which means Silicon Motion is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

It is also worth noting that SIMO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.08. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. SIMO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 139, this industry ranks in the bottom 45% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

