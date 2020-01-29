Why Silicon Laboratories Stock Just Dropped 13%

What happened

Shares of semiconductor company Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) fell 13.3% through noon EST on Wednesday after the company reported fiscal Q4 and full-year earnings that fell short of analyst expectations.

Adjusted quarterly EPS of $0.84 on sales of $219.4 million missed Wall Street's projections for an $0.89 profit on sales of $222.1 million.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

The results were mixed. On the one hand, while quarterly sales missed expectations, they were within the guidance range, management said, and up about 2% year over year. Profits, on the other hand, declined sharply from last year. When calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Silicon Labs earned $0.22 per share in the final quarter of the year, down 37% from Q4 2018.

Discussing the results, management described the macroenvironment for semiconductors as challenging. Nevertheless, the company noted that infrastructure sales climbed 5% year over year in Q4, and sales attributed to the Internet of Things rose 7%, which doesn't sound so awful.

Now what

Looking ahead, however, management did itself no favors. New guidance for Q1 2020 sales calls for revenue to fall somewhere between $209 million and $219 million. At the midpoint, that's hardly better than the $213.6 million in sales that Wall Street was already forecasting. Worse, management says its GAAP results could show a loss (with GAAP earnings to range from a loss of $0.03 per share to a gain of $0.07), while non-GAAP (adjusted) profits for the quarter will range from only $0.57 to perhaps $0.67.

At the midpoint, that's $0.62 per share -- but Wall Street wants to see $0.65 per share.

In other words, after reporting one earnings miss in Q4, Silicon Labs looks set to report another in Q1.

10 stocks we like better than Silicon Laboratories

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Silicon Laboratories wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Silicon Laboratories. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.