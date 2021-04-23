Why Silicon Laboratories Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) jumped today after the company announced yesterday that it's selling its infrastructure and automotive business to Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS).

Silicon Laboratories' share price gained as much as 12% this morning, but the tech stock leveled off a bit a few hours later and was up 8% as of 11:37 a.m. EDT. Skyworks' stock gained about 4% on the news.

So what

Silicon Laboratories said that it will sell its infrastructure and automotive business for $2.75 billion and return about $2 billion of that to its shareholders after the all-cash deal closes.

Image source: Getty Images.

The sale will give Skyworks all of Silicon Laboratories' "power/isolation, timing and broadcast products, intellectual property and associated employees," the company said.

Skyworks' CEO Liam Griffin said in statement, "This acquisition will broadly expand our capabilities across high-growth end markets including automotive, communications and industrial, creating new and highly compelling opportunities for Skyworks."

Silicon Laboratories says that after taxes and transaction fees, the company expects the net proceeds from the sale to be $2.3 billion. The company will then return about $2 billion to shareholders through a combination of special dividends and/or share repurchases. The company expects the deal to close in the third quarter of this year.

Now what

Silicon Laboratories investors have already been optimistic about the company's prospects and have pushed the company's share price up 75% over the past 12 months. And this latest news, which should add more value to shareholders, gives investors even more reason to like Silicon Laboratories' stock right now.



10 stocks we like better than Silicon Laboratories

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Silicon Laboratories wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Skyworks Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends Silicon Laboratories. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.