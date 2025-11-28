Why Is Silgan (SLGN) Up 3.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Silgan Holdings (SLGN). Shares have added about 3.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Silgan due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Silgan Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Trims '25 Outlook on Low Volumes

Silgan Holdings reported adjusted earnings of $1.22 per share in third-quarter 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21. The bottom line increased 1% year over year and was within the company’s guidance of $1.18-$1.28.

Including one-time items, earnings were $1.06 per share compared with 93 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues increased year over year to $2.01 billion from the prior-year quarter’s $1.75 billion. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 billion.

SLGN’s Q3 Costs & Margins

In third-quarter 2025, the cost of goods sold increased 15.8% year over year to $1.68 billion. The gross profit increased 11.6% to $327 million. The gross margin was 16.3% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 16.8%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $122 million, up 14.8% year over year. The company reported an adjusted operating income of $221 million compared with $206 million in the prior-year quarter. The operating margin was 11% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 11.8%.

Silgan Holdings’ Q3 Segmental Performance

Revenues in the Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment rose 22.5% year over year to $690 million. Results were driven by strong performance from the Weener acquisition but partially offset by decline in volumes for the North American beverage markets. The adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $152 million compared with $121 million in third-quarter 2024.

The Metal Containers segment’s revenues improved 13.3% year over year to $1.16 billion due to higher volumes. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $116 million, a 1% decrease from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

In the Custom Containers segment, revenues were $160 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $159 million. Improved price/mix aided revenues. The segment reported an adjusted EBITDA of $32 million, up from the previous-year quarter’s $29 million.

SLGN’s Cash Flow & Cash Position

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $389 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025 compared with $823 million at the end of 2024. SLGN used $564 million of cash in operating activities compared with an outflow of $214 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Silgan Holdings’ 4Q & 2025 Outlook

To reflect lower volumes, the company lowered its 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance to be between $3.66 and $3.76 from prior stated $3.85-$4.05.

For fourth-quarter 2025, SLGN anticipates adjusted EPS between 62 cents and 72 cents. It posted EPS 85 cents in the year ago quarter.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -25.27% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Silgan has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Silgan has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Silgan belongs to the Zacks Containers - Metal and Glass industry. Another stock from the same industry, Crown Holdings (CCK), has gained 0.9% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended September 2025.

Crown reported revenues of $3.2 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +4.2%. EPS of $2.24 for the same period compares with $1.99 a year ago.

Crown is expected to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +7.6%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

Crown has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of A.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.