Why Signet (SIG) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Signet (SIG) ended the recent trading session at $54.91, demonstrating a +1.33% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the jewelry company had lost 26.81% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Signet in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $6.39, signifying a 5.05% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.33 billion, indicating a 6.71% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Signet. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 13.71% decrease. Signet presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Signet is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.08. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.25 for its industry.

One should further note that SIG currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Jewelry industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 155, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.