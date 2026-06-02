Why Signet Jewelers Stock Topped the Market Today

Key Points

Although revenue only met analyst expectations, profitability crushed them.

Management also lifted its full-year profitability guidance.

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On Tuesday, Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) stock was looking as shiny and attractive as the wares the company sells. The retail jewelry conglomerate's shares were a hot item that trading session, thanks mainly to an earnings report that beat analyst estimates. Signet's equity closed the day almost 4% higher in price.

Crushing it on the bottom line

For Signet's first quarter of fiscal 2027, the company's total sales came in at just over $1.55 billion, a marginal improvement over the same period the previous year. That was on the back of same-store sales that increased by nearly 2%. On a per-share basis, net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) saw a steeper rise, gaining 32% to $1.56 per share.

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The company's revenue was essentially in line with the consensus analyst estimate of $1.56 billion, but it beat convincingly on the $1.38 per share non-GAAP (adjusted) net income forecast.

In its earnings release, Signet attributed its better financials to higher sales across all product categories. It also did particularly well on Valentine's Day, a banner holiday for the jewelry industry, and in the run-up to Mother's Day (which actually fell just outside the quarter's May 2 ending date). The leap in adjusted net income derived mainly from a corporate reorganization completed last year, plus what it termed "leverage from comparable sales growth."

Guiding for more

This is clearly boosting management's confidence, as Signet's leaders raised their full-year profitability guidance. Adjusted net income is now expected to hit $9.20 to $11 per share; previously, that range was $8.80 to $10.74. Similarly, the company's sales guidance was tweaked to $6.7 billion to $6.9 billion, from $6.6 billion to $6.9 billion.

I'm not sure I'd be as confident. Economic insecurity in this country doesn't seem to be abating, not least because inflation remains a threat. I feel Signet, as a luxury retailer, might be particularly vulnerable to a downturn, especially a pronounced one. I'm not bullish on this stock currently.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.