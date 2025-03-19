Why Signet Jewelers Stock Shined Brightly Today

Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) stock exploded 22.2% higher through 10 a.m. ET after beating earnings forecasts Wednesday morning.

Heading into the report, analysts forecast that the retailer would earn $6.25 per share in its fiscal Q4 2025 on sales of just over $2.3 billion. (Note that the company's fiscal year is one year ahead of the calendar year). Signet's earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were $6.62 per share, and the company achieved $2.4 billion in sales.

Signet Jewelers' Q4 earnings

Not all the news was good. Although sales exceeded expectations, they still declined 5.8% year over year in Q4, and same-store sales declined 1.1%. The company recorded $4.58 per share in asset impairment charges, reducing its non-GAAP $6.62 per-share earnings to $2.30 per share, when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

For the full year, sales declined 6.5%, same-store sales declined 3.4%, and earnings were actually a loss at $0.81 per share.

Still, the quarterly results improved versus the company's full-year results. CEO J.K. Symancyk advised investors that same-store sales turned positive "in January" and "this positive trend has continued into the first quarter" of Signet's fiscal 2026.

What's next for Signet

Investors seem most optimistic about Symancyk's plans for the future. Expressing displeasure with both "our overall Q4 performance and lack of growth over the past several quarters," the CEO announced a new "Grow Brand Love" strategy to transform the business. This will encourage more customers to buy for themselves, for others, and especially buy more engagement and wedding rings (Bridal) from Signet.

The recent pickup in same-store sales may indicate the effort is taking root. Same-store sales may be 1.5% higher in fiscal 2026, sales may grow to $6.8 billion, and adjusted earnings may be as high as $9.10 per share.

However, there is potential bad news: Sales could fall as low as $6.5 billion, comps slip 2.5%, and earnings could be as little as $7.31 per share. Long story short, Signet's not out of the woods just yet. Today's buyers may be jumping the gun.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

