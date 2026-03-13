Why Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest close session, Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) was down 7.29% at $11.07. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.93%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 9.48% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 3.27%, and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sigma Lithium Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 30, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.12, down 50% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $35.9 million, indicating a 25.26% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

SGML's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.35 per share and revenue of $129 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.91% and -15.18%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sigma Lithium Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 23.81% upward. At present, Sigma Lithium Corporation boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Sigma Lithium Corporation is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.31. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.56 of its industry.

It's also important to note that SGML currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.27. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Mining - Miscellaneous industry stood at 0.87 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 47, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.