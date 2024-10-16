Why Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) closed the most recent trading day at $6.80, moving +0.89% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.79%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 14.47% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's loss of 4.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.

The upcoming earnings release of Siga Technologies Inc. will be of great interest to investors.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $160.46 million. These totals would mark changes of +6.32% and +14.68%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Siga Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.67. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.11.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.