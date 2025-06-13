Why Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) ended the recent trading session at $6.36, demonstrating a -1.24% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.79%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.3%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 8.78% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 3.07%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

The upcoming earnings release of Siga Technologies Inc. will be of great interest to investors.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.13 per share and a revenue of $184.36 million, signifying shifts of -84.15% and +32.97%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Siga Technologies Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 49.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.86, which means Siga Technologies Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

