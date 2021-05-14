Why Sierra Wireless Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) popped as much as 11% today after the company reported first-quarter earnings. Sierra Wireless topped revenue estimates and introduced a new key performance metric.

So what

Revenue in the first quarter was $108.1 million, slightly ahead of the consensus estimate of $107.2 million in sales. That translated into an adjusted net loss of $9.6 million, or $0.26 per share, which was right on target with how much analysts expected Sierra Wireless to lose. The Internet of Things (IoT) specialist disclosed that it was the victim of a ransomware attack at the end of March that forced the company to temporarily halt production, but the disruption lasted less than a week and Sierra Wireless has since upgraded its security protocols.

Image source: Getty Images.

"We have done well managing costs despite a tight supply chain environment and we lowered our operating expenses sequentially in the first quarter," CEO Kent Thexton said in a statement. "Demand for our [IoT] products and gateways remains strong with Q1 orders up over 30% year over year, and we are working closely with all our supply chain partners to build and ship our products to our customers."

Now what

Sierra Wireless is introducing a new metric, monthly recurring revenue (MRR), that it says will help investors better understand the business. MRR consists of monthly subscription revenue and usage fees, and was $11.5 million in March. The company has also changed its reporting structure and now has two reportable segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions.

Guidance for the second quarter calls for revenue in the range of $118 million to $122 million.

10 stocks we like better than Sierra Wireless

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sierra Wireless wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.