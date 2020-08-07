Why Sierra Wireless Stock Gained Today

What happened

Shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) have gained as much as 5% today after the company reported second-quarter earnings. The stock has since given up some of that ground and is up just 2% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT.

So what

Revenue in the second quarter declined by 25% to $144.1 million, which translated into an adjusted net loss of $11.1 million, or $0.30 per share. That bottom-line result was better than the $0.35 per share in adjusted losses that analysts were expecting.

Image source: Getty Images.

"We continue to improve the Company's operating efficiency and drive focus toward being the global leader in fully integrated IoT solutions, showcased by our recently announced divestiture in the embedded automobile business," CEO Kent Thexton said in a statement. "Despite a challenging environment given the COVID-19 pandemic, our Second Quarter results met our expectations and we are cautiously optimistic about the second half of the year as we are seeing some business improvements as we prepare for an upcoming launch of our new 5G embedded modules and routers."

Now what

After the quarter ended, Sierra Wireless had announced an agreement to sell off its automotive embedded module product business for $165 million to a consortium led by China-based Fibocom Wireless. The divestiture will allow Sierra Wireless to better focus on its embedded broadband business. That deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

The sale will strengthen the balance sheet, and Sierra Wireless also amended a revolver during the quarter to increase borrowing capacity from $30 million to $50 million. The company did not provide guidance due to ongoing uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic, but said it was working to reduce operating expenses by $20 million.

10 stocks we like better than Sierra Wireless

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sierra Wireless wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Sierra Wireless. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.