Why Sierra Wireless Stock Dropped Today

What happened

Shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) were down 20.2% as of 2:50 p.m. EST Wednesday after the wireless communications equipment company announced disappointing third-quarter 2019 results.

So what

More specifically, Sierra Wireless' quarterly revenue fell 14.5% year over year to $174 million, translating to adjusted net income of $0.03 per share. Though Sierra Wireless doesn't typically provide specific quarter guidance, both figures were well below consensus estimates for sales of $191 million and adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

Within Sierra Wireless' top line, embedded broadband segment revenue fell 25.3% year over year to $80.6 million, while its Internet of Things (IoT) solutions business saw revenue decline 2.1% to $93.4 million. Within the latter, the company was quick to point out recurring subscription revenue grew 6.7%.

Sierra Wireless CEO Kent Thexton lauded "strong progress" with the company's transformation toward the integrated IoT solutions business.

"We had a record quarter in new recurring services wins and our services pipeline is growing," he elaborated. "In addition, we are continuing to drive greater efficiencies in our business under our two-year cost reduction program."

Now what

For the full year, however, Sierra Wireless also reduced its outlook to call for revenue of $708 million to $712 million, or down 10.5% from 2018 at the midpoint, with adjusted earnings per share of $0.00 to $0.03. Its previous guidance was for revenue to be "down slightly" and translate to adjusted earnings of $0.30 to $0.35 per share.

10 stocks we like better than Sierra Wireless

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sierra Wireless wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Sierra Wireless. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.