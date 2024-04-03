Why Siemens AG (SIEGY) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Siemens AG (SIEGY) closed at $95.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.11% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Siemens AG in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Siemens AG to post earnings of $1.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 46.78%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $20.75 billion, indicating a 0.4% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.76 per share and a revenue of $87.7 billion, signifying shifts of +8.88% and +4.78%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Siemens AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.23% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Siemens AG holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Siemens AG is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.74, which means Siemens AG is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that SIEGY currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.38. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. SIEGY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, placing it within the bottom 34% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SIEGY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

