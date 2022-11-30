Why Should You Stay Invested in Willis Towers (WTW) Stock

Willis Towers Watson plc WTW is well-poised for growth on increasing organic commissions and fees, customer retention levels, new business, strategic buyouts, solid capital position and favorable growth estimates. These factors make Willis Towers stock worth retaining in one’s portfolio.



Willis Towers has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in the last 14 quarters.



It carries a VGM Score of B.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Willis Towers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In a year, the stock has gained 5.1% against the industry’s decline of 1.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Optimistic Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Willis Towers’ 2022 earnings is pegged at $13.54, indicating an increase of 16.7% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for 2023 earnings stands at $15.30, suggesting growth of 13% year over year.



The expected long-term earnings growth is pegged at 16%, better than the industry average of 11.3%.

Business Tailwinds

Willis Towers’ top line should continue to benefit from solid customer retention levels and growing new business as well as geographic diversification. For 2022, WTW expects to deliver mid-single-digit organic revenue growth.



WTW’s growth strategy focuses on core opportunities with the highest growth and returns. The broker innovated and developed its offerings in markets and boosted its abilities in faster-growth markets. Strategic buyouts add to the upside apart from expanding its geographical footprint, increasing capabilities and strengthening its portfolio.



Willis Towers remains on track to generate more than $360 million of annualized savings through 2024, contributing 360 basis points of margin improvement. It estimates $110 million of run-rate savings in 2022.



Improving liquidity along with a solid balance sheet bodes well for growth.

Effective Capital Deployment

Willis Towers has a decent dividend history of raising dividends at a nine-year CAGR (2014-2022) of 11.8%. WTW also expects to complete an additional repurchase of $3 billion in 2022.



Willis Towers estimates to deploy $10-$11 billion in capital through 2024 to drive shareholder value with new investment and aims for industry-leading total shareholder return.

Upbeat 2024 Financial Targets

Willis Towers re-cast its 2024 financial target following the divestiture of its Russian subsidiaries. It now aims to deliver more than $9.9 billion in revenues, adjusted operating margin between 23% and 24% and adjusted earnings per share between $17.50 and $20.50. It remains on track to deliver mid-single-digit organic revenue growth and 400-500 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion. Free cash flow is estimated between $4.3 and $5.3 billion.

