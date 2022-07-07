Why Should You Stay Invested in Willis Towers (WTW) Stock

Willis Towers Watson plc WTW is well-poised for growth on increasing organic commissions and fees, solid retention levels, new business, strategic buyouts, solid capital position and favorable growth estimates. These factors cumulatively make Willis Towers stock worth retaining in one’s portfolio.



Willis Towers has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in the last 12 quarters.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Willis Towers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Year to date, the stock has lost 14.8% compared with the industry’s decline of 9.8%.



Optimistic Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Willis Towers’ 2022 earnings is pegged at $13.53, indicating an increase of 16.6% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for 2023 earnings stands at $15.55, suggesting growth of 14.7% year over year.



The expected long-term earnings growth is estimated to be 15.6%, better than the industry average of 11.3%.



By 2024, Willis Towers aims to achieve more than $10 billion in revenues by delivering growth in the mid-single-digit range, with reinvestment in differentiated solutions and scalable innovation and increasing market share. It targets an adjusted operating margin between 24% and 25% and adjusted earnings per share between $18 and $21. Free cash flow is estimated to be between $5 billion and $6 billion over the same time frame.

Business Tailwinds

A solid customer retention level and growing new business should fuel top-line growth. For 2022, WTW expects to deliver mid-single-digit organic revenue growth.



Willis Towers’ growth strategy revolves around focusing on core opportunities with the highest growth and returns, which include gaining market share in Risk and Broking and Individual Marketplace. The broker innovated and developed its offerings in markets and boosted its abilities in fast-growth markets like health insurance, cyber and climate.



WTW also eyes strategic inorganic expansion that expands its geographical footprint, adds capabilities and strengthens its portfolio.



Willis Towers remains focused on improving liquidity while maintaining a solid balance sheet.



Through its concerted efforts to manage expenses, Willis Towers estimates $300 million in cost reductions to contribute 300 basis points of improvement to the fiscal 2024 margin target by maximizing global platforms, right-shoring operations, rationalizing real estate and modernizing IT.



The insurance broker plans a $750 million investment over a three-year period through 2024.



Given operational excellence supporting a solid financial standing, Willis Towers has raised its dividend at a nine-year CAGR (2014-2022) of 11.8% and had $2.3 billion under its authorization in May 2022. Willis Towers estimates to deploy $10-$11 billion in capital through 2024 to drive shareholder value with new investment and aims for industry-leading total shareholder returns.

