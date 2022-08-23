Why Should You Stay Invested in CME Group (CME) Stock Now?

CME Group’s CME compelling product portfolio, global presence, focus on over-the-counter clearing services, effective capital deployment and favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio.



CME Group has a decent surprise history, having surpassed earnings estimates in the last seven quarters.

Zacks Rank and Price Movement

CME currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of CME Group have lost 12.6% year to date compared with the industry’s decrease of 28.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Optimistic Growth Projection

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at $7.96, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 19.3% on 7.8% higher revenues of $5.1 billion. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $8.33, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of about 4.7% on 4.4% higher revenues of $5.3 billion.



The expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 7.8%.

Northbound Estimate Movement

The consensus estimate for 2022 earnings has moved 0.5% north in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism.

Growth Drivers

CME Group’s improvement in volumes should continue to benefit from increased volatility that in turn drives clearing and transaction fees. Increased adoption of a greater number of crypto assets with increased interest across the entire crypto-economy should add to the upside.



Focus on improving non-transactional revenues should fuel the top line.



This largest futures exchange in the world, in terms of trading volume as well as notional value traded, boasts a solid market presence with 90% market share of the global futures trading and clearing services. Increasing electronic trading volume adds scalability and hence leverage to CME Group’s operating model.



CME Group’s solid balance leads to adequate financial flexibility. This in turn supports investments in several growth initiatives, including organic market data growth and new product extensions and offerings, driving growth as well as effective capital deployment.

Impressive Dividend History

CME Group has increased dividends at a five-year CAGR (2018-2022) of 8.7%. The dividend yield is 2%, better than the industry average of 1.1%, making the stock an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the finance sector are W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB, Arch Capital Group ACGL and ProAssurance Corporation PRA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



W.R. Berkley’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 29.95%. Year to date, W.R. Berkley stock has gained 23.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WRB’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share indicates year-over-year increases of 50.6% and 10.4%, respectively.



Arch Capital’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average beat being 33.64%. Year to date, ACGL has gained 6.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACGL’s 2022 and 2023 earnings implies a 29.6% and 14.8% year-over-year increase, respectively.



The bottom line of ProAssurance surpassed earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average beat being 150.9%. Year to date, the insurer has lost 8.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ProAssurance’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 16.9% and 13.9% north, respectively, in the past seven days.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investorsSee 5 EV Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CME Group Inc. (CME): Free Stock Analysis Report



W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB): Free Stock Analysis Report



ProAssurance Corporation (PRA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.