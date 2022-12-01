Why Should You Stay Invested in Brown and Brown (BRO) Stock

Brown & Brown BRO is well-poised for growth, banking on strong performing segments, strategic buyouts to capitalize on growing markets opportunities, sturdy financial standing, effective capital deployment and favorable growth estimates. These factors make BRO stock worth retaining in one’s portfolio.



Brown & Brown has a decent track record of beating earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters. This largest insurance broker’s adjusted earnings have witnessed a five-year CAGR of 19%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Brown & Brown currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In a year, the stock has lost 6.4% compared with the industry’s decline of 2.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Optimistic Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brown & Brown’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.25, indicating an increase of 2.7% from the year-ago reported figure on 17.1% higher revenues of $3.6 billion. The consensus mark for 2023 earnings stands at $2.52, suggesting growth of 12% year over year on 12.7% higher revenues of $4.1 billion.

Business Tailwinds

Brown and Brown’s top line should continue to benefit from improving commissions and fees across all its segments. The top line witnessed a five-year annual growth rate of 12%. Increasing new business, strong retention and continued rate increases for most lines of coverage should drive increasing commissions and fees.



Brown & Brown has an impressive inorganic story that helps strengthen its compelling products and service portfolio, expands its global reach and accelerates its growth rate.



Its sustained strong operational performance supports BRO in making consistent investments to boost organic growth and margin expansion.



A solid capital position has supported BRO in increasing dividends over the last 28 years, making it an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.



The company’s total shareholder return has outperformed both its peer group and the S&P 500 in the last five years. The 10-year average total shareholders' return was 597%.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the property and casualty insurance industry are MGIC Investment Corporation MTG, Radian Group Inc. RDN and Kinsale Capital Group KNSL, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The bottom line of MGIC Investment surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 36.34%. Year to date, the insurer has lost 7.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTG’s 2022 earnings indicates a year-over-year increase of 49.7%. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 5%.



Radian delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 45.10%. Year to date, RDN has lost 9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Radian’s 2022 earnings indicates a year-over-year increase of 49.5%. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 5%.



Kinsale’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 15.16%. Year to date, KNSL has gained 43.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNSL’s 2022 and 2023 earnings indicates a year-over-year increase of 27.3% and 21.9%, respectively.

